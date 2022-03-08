RAF emergency: US fighter jets forced to make emergency landing

By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 15:13

Credit: Twitter

RAF emergency: Two US F-15 fighter jets were forced to make an emergency landing.

According to the U.S. Air Force, two US F-15 fighter jets were forced to make emergency landings in Norfolk in the UK. The planes had taken off from an RAF base before they began to suffer issues.

The incident happened on Monday, March 7. The two jets had taken off from Suffolk’s RAF Lakenheath. As reported by the RAF airbase, both planes were able to safely land after the emergency.

The emergency has been blamed on a “hydraulic issue.” An RAF spokesman commented to the BBC: “both aircraft landed safely with aircrew on-board unharmed”.

RAF Lakenheath is the only base that is home to F-15 fighter wing aircraft in Europe. The base is also England’s largest U.S. Air Force operated base.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the planes are: “all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighters”. The planes were designed to provide maximum air supremacy when engaged in battle.

Since 1960, the 48th Fighter Wing of the US air force has been homed at the base. The fighter wing has reportedly “played a key role in anti-terrorism operations”.

According to military.com: “The F-15 Eagle has been the U.S. Air Force’s primary fighter jet aircraft and intercept platform for decades.

“The Eagle’s air superiority is achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. It can penetrate enemy defense and outperform and outfight any current enemy aircraft.

“The F-15 has electronic systems and weaponry to detect, acquire, track and attack enemy aircraft while operating in friendly or enemy-controlled airspace. The weapons and flight control systems are designed so one person can safely and effectively perform air-to-air combat.”

