By Guest Writer • 08 March 2022 • 13:11

Displaying the new electric bikes Credit: Palma Council

RENTING a bike in Palma is going to be easier with the reintroduction and upgrade of the Bicipalma programme with both electric and manual bikes.

With a spend of €2,624,350 funded through the Next Generation European project, the council is able to increase its fleet to 800 bicycles, of which 240 will be electric and 560 pedal powered.

The electric bicycles will have a range of 60 to 80 kilometres and will operate through a system of intelligent batteries that optimise their use and provides support at the time of starting the bike.

Both the manual and electric bikes will be of the same model which cuts down the cost of repair and maintenance and there will be no less than 72 docking stations covering both existing and new parts of the city which now has 100 kilometres of cycle paths.

Solar power will be an important form of energy for the stations which are flexible enough that modules can be added or removed depending upon demand and bikes can be automatically monitored in case of theft.

Prototypes will be arriving within the next few weeks and it is expected that the entire system will be up and running later this year.

