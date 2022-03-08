By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 March 2022 • 16:55

Russia calls for return to Cold War

A report today March 8 by the Interfax News Agency cites sources with the Russian Foreign Ministry who have made calls for a return to the “peaceful co-existence” of the Cold War era.

The same sources say that Moscow is open to an honest and mutually respectful dialogue with the United States, and that the country hoped for a normalisation of relations.

The calls come as relations reach an all-time low following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, with the US leading the drive to impose sanctions against the country. Trust levels are also rock-bottom with Russia repeatedly having broken promises as well as having broken international law in the invasion of a sovereign country and in the bombing of civilians.

Reports coming out of the US suggest that the country is to ban Russian oil imports, a move that is sure to infuriate the Kremlin.

The Cold War began after World War II with geopolitical tension between western bloc and eastern bloc ideologies. So called because there was no large scale conflict between the two, with differences limited to efforts to stop the spread of the other, to psychological warfare, espionage, propaganda and the space race.

Russia’s call for a return to the Cold War is surprising given the wealth the country has enjoyed since the end of the Cold War with Russian owned businesses profiting from business with the west., as it has collaboration on every from science exploration to medical advancement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.