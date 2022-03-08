By Guest Writer • 08 March 2022 • 18:15

Safe in Gibraltar Credit: Gibraltar Government

SEVEN more Ukrainian nationals arrived safely on the Rock on March 8 following the dramatic escape from Ukraine to Gibraltar by the Victor family who arrived the previous Thursday.

This is the first cohort of Ukrainian nationals (four women and three children) who have arrived in Gibraltar following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

These individuals are linked to Gibraltar through a Gibraltar-registered company and either worked for the company from Ukraine or have family members who work for the company in Gibraltar.

The Office for Civil Contingencies has supported them throughout their journey to Gibraltar, including in obtaining travel documents and assisting with logistical arrangements, and are providing temporary accommodation at the Europa Retreat Centre until further arrangements can be made.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘I am very happy that we have been able to safely welcome the first cohort of Ukrainian nationals to Gibraltar.

“I would like to thank the Office of Civil Contingencies, once again, for their excellent work.

“It has now been 13 days since Russia began its unnecessary and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the effects of which are felt deeply around the world.

“The Government of Gibraltar remains fully committed to enforcing sanctions against Russia and standing with Ukraine in every way we can.’

In the meantime, a crowd funding appeal has been set up at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirsten-jurado-1?utm_term=KeyBnrgEY to try to raise £15,000 to cover the cost of clothing, food and similar items and on the first day had already raised nearly £3,000.

Thank you for reading 'Seven more Ukrainian nationals arrived safely on the Rock on March 8' and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.