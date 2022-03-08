By Guest Writer • 08 March 2022 • 12:13

Celebrated harpist and singer Anna Sargeant Credit: Anna Sargeant Facebook

SISTERS who fled Uganda will host fundraiser for Ukraine in Alhaurin de la Torre knowing the problems facing refugees.

Bindi and Sadna decided that the best way to help those in need in the Ukraine would be to open their home which is situated at Casa Kanani, Lugar Menaya 5, La Fuensanta, Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga 29130.

Tickets cost €25 per person with all proceeds going to Ukraine via Sunflower of Peace and guests will enjoy a selection of homecooked Indian vegetarian food as well as drinks and entertainment.

It all takes place on Sunday March 13 from 2pm and during the afternoon there will be an appearance by renowned harpist and singer Anna Sargeant who settled in Marbella several years ago after graduating from the Academy of Music in Poznan (Poland) and playing as a solo artist in the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bialystok.

During that time and after she has toured much of Europe and the Middle East before becoming a popular musician here on the Costa del Sol and she will be performing without charge as her contribution to the fund raising.

Bookings must be made in advance via email to [email protected] and you will then receive details of how to make payment or by calling the sisters on +34 666 754 459.

