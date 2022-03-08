By Chris King • 08 March 2022 • 2:36

Spain included in Russia's list of hostile countries. image: twitter

Russia has included Spain in a list of countries it considers as hostile



According to a report this Monday, March 7, from the Russian news agency Interfax, the Government of Vladimir Putin has compiled a list of countries it considers hostile. It allegedly includes every European Union nation, plus the United Kingdom, the US, Canada, and Japan.

Its list also apparently includes foreign territories that, according to Moscow, commit hostile actions against the Russian Federation, Russian companies, and its citizens.

Interfax insisted that the order with the listing was been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and is part of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation issued on March 5, 2022, “On the temporary procedure for fulfilling obligations to certain foreign creditors”.

The list clearly includes the 27 member states of the European Union who have approved strong sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

In addition, others are defined as hostile countries, such as Australia, Albania, Andorra, Great Britain (including the island of Jersey and other overseas territories that it controls: such as the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar), Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Also classed as hostile are Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, Taiwan , Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan, and Ukraine itself, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

