Teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student

By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 12:43

Teacher beaten and hospitalized after an attack by a 5-year-old student.

According to the police the shocking attack took place at Florida’s Pines Lakes Elementary School. On Monday, March 7, officials said that the teacher had been left “dazed” and “unresponsive” by the attack that had taken place in the previous week.

According to NBC News, the Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report revealed that the teacher was discovered by medics “sitting on the ground against the wall” and “appearing to be in a faint state.”

According to the police report, the victim could “blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response.” The victim was said to be “clearly weak and dazed.”

After the assault, the teacher was rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. She has since been released according to officials.

The attack allegedly started after the young boy started “throwing things around” and “flipping the chairs” in class. The police said that he had to be removed and taken to another room.

It was in the second room where the youngster was meant to cool down that the attack is said to have taken place.

