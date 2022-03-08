The Queen is celebrated on International Women’s Day

By Alex Glenn • 08 March 2022 • 15:37

Credit: YouTube screenshot

The Queen has been celebrated on International Women’s Day. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the Queen for “inspiring a nation”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to celebrate the Queen on International Women’s Day. They honoured the longest-reigning monarch in British history and said: “Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and Head of State, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has been longer than any other monarch in British history – inspiring a nation and dedicating her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people.”

The post featured a variety of photos of the Queen during her reign.

Compliments have also been paid to the Queen by the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. The couple took to social media to share photos on their official Instagram page.

On Monday, March 7, the Queen met with Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister. The meeting was held at Windsor Castle where the Queen reportedly wants to make her permanent home.

Mr Trudeau had been in the UK to attend talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The politicians had been set to discuss Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine.

