International Women’s Day 2022: The world’s most powerful women

By Laura Kemp • 08 March 2022 • 12:15

The world’s most powerful women

Forbes’ 18th annual list of power women includes 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist and, for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one has entered the list. Here are the top five power women leading the world…

The number one spot for the world’s most powerful women is philanthropist, author and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott. Following the announcement of her divorce, Scott pledged to give away over half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime.

Kamala Harris is in at number two, the first woman, black person and first south Asian-American to become the US Vice President – inspiring women and girls all over the world.

At number three is Christine Lagarde, the first woman to head the European Central Bank in 2019 and the first female to run the International Monetary Fund – forging more female voices into a typically male sphere.

Chair and chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, is fourth on the list as the first woman to lead one of the big three automakers in America. The company is setting an example by being one of the only two global businesses that have no gender pay gap.

Melinda French Gates is one of the most powerful women in philanthropy, as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Although previously married to Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Melinda became a billionaire in her own right after Bill Gates transferred her $2.4 billion worth of stock. Much of her work has been dedicated to the rights of women and girls.

