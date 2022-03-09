By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 14:59

Credit: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Ben Nevis Tragedy: Man dies in near 1,000ft fall. Two other people are in hospital after attempting to climb Ben Nevis in “ferocious” conditions.

Rescue teams rushed to the aid of climbers that had got into trouble on Ben Nevis. Rescuers had to assist 17 people off Scotland’s highest mountain on Tuesday afternoon, March 8. Sadly, a 28-year-old man died after falling nearly 1000 feet.

The rescue mission took eight hours to complete. Rescue teams from Lochaber and Glencoe rushed to help the climbers along with police officers.

Glencoe MRT’s deputy team leader Brian Bathurst said that conditions on the mountain face had been “ferocious.” He added: “The snow fields are glazed over with ice and are quite lethal,

“One slip and you will go a long way.

“The conditions last night were very difficult – as well as the ice there were very strong winds and rain. The helicopters did an amazing job.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 8 March, police were made aware of concerns for a number of people in difficulty on Ben Nevis.

“Emergency services and mountain rescue colleagues attended to assist 17 people off the mountain.

“We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a further two men, aged 29 and 27, were treated for minor injuries in hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Lochaber MRT’s Donald Paterson commented on the complex conditions. He explained: “The conditions were classic Alpine conditions – springlike in the glen but above the snow line everything is solid and an ice axe and crampons are essential and knowing how to use them.”

The deputy team leader added: “But this chap had fallen conservatively about 300 metres (984ft).

“Then others went to help him and they too ended up in trouble.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.