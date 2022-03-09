Brit squaddies go ‘AWOL’ to join Ukraine fight

By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 12:01

Credit: Ukraine official Twitter

Brit squaddies reportedly go ‘AWOL’ to join Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Bosses have warned that there will be consequences.

According to reports, a number of British soldiers have gone AWOL to join the battle against Russia. The soldiers are said to have booked one-way tickets, according to The Daily Star.

The Ministry of Defence has said that service personnel are banned from travelling to Ukraine. This includes staff who are currently on leave.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence stated: “All service personnel are prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice. This applies whether the service person is on leave or not.

“Personnel travelling to Ukraine will face disciplinary and administrative consequences.”

Volunteers from around 16 different countries are said to have already headed to Ukraine to join the fight according to Dmytro Kuleba Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

On Wednesday, March 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people to “come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians.”

In a video address, he commented: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence.

“Anyone who wants to join the defence of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals.”

