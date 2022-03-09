By Chris King • 09 March 2022 • 0:44

Comedian Bill Cosby will not be sent back to prison. image: twitter

A request to return Bill Cosby to prison has been dismissed by the US high court



This Monday, March 7, the United States Supreme Court dismissed a request to review the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 84-year-old comedian Bill Cosby’s prison sentence for sexual abuse.

A request had been made in November last year by Kevin Steele, the District Attorney of Montgomery, Pennsylvania, to reverse Cosby’s release, but the high US court has included in the list of issues that it will not hear.

Cosby was released from prison on June 20, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction for sexual abuse that a judge handed down against him in 2018. His imprisonment made him the first celebrity to be incarcerated as a result of the ‘MeToo’ movement.

The state court ruled that a previous civil agreement, which had caused him to spend two years in a prison near Philadelphia, invalidated the trial in which Cosby was convicted.

In 2018 Cosby was sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison, of which he had to serve at least three, for having sexually assaulted Canadian Andrea Constand in 2004.

His victim was then the women’s basketball coach at Temple University, where Cosby studied, and to which he was a major donor.

During the trial, Constand recounted how Cosby, whom she considered her friend, invited her one night in early 2004 to his mansion in the town of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. She claimed he gave her some pills that made her dizzy, blurred her vision, and prevented her from fending off the comedian.

More than sixty women have accused Cosby of sexually abusing them between 1960 and 2000, although those cases did not get to court because they were too dated, so only Constand’s case could be brought to trial, as reported by 20minutos.es.

