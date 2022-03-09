By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 9:50

Credit: Guardia Civil

Driver investigated over fatal A-7 crash in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating a driver who stopped his all-terrain vehicle in the middle of the A-7 motorway in Almeria. The vehicle caused a fatal accident that is being investigated.

The driver had stopped in the middle of the right-hand lane on the motorway. No safety measures were taken and a lorry crashed into the vehicle. The lorry driver lost their life in the fatal A-7 crash.

On Wednesday, March 8, the Guardia Civil released details of the accident which took place on January 8. The fatality occurred due to a crash at kilometre 443 of the A-7 motorway (Algeciras-Tarragona). An articulated lorry had crashed into the all-terrain vehicle that had stopped.

At the moment is not certain why the driver had stopped and had not taken any safety measures. The driver had not attempted to warn other vehicles on the road and the road is unlit.

According to the Guardia Civil, after the accident detours were put in place due to the significant damage caused and the fatality. Significant traffic jams were caused too.

The Guardia Civil have been investigating the driver for offences of gross negligence manslaughter, reckless driving and creating a serious risk to traffic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.