By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 7:45

Credit: National Police

Drug-trafficking motorhome group busted in Malaga. The gang had been trafficking marijuana in secret compartments in the motorhomes.

Officers from the National Police in Malaga have busted a criminal organisation that was trafficking drugs from Spain to Bulgaria. As part of operation Pibe, officers discovered that marijuana was being transported using motorhomes with hidden compartments.

The investigation led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly being involved in the drug trafficking operation. The investigation also unearthed 90 kilograms of marijuana, 170 grams of hashish and more than 360,000 euros in cash. The officers also seized three vehicles that had been used by the traffickers. The authorities have ordered eight of the people arrested to be imprisoned.

The operation began in June 2021. Officers from the Malaga Provincial Police Station had received information suggesting that drugs were being stored at a farm in Malaga.

An investigation was launched and the ring was gradually tracked down. The majority of the gang members were foreigners but they had been helped by Spanish Nationals too.

The organisation had been using motorhomes with non-Spanish licence plate numbers. The drugs had been hidden in hermetically sealed units. The drugs had also been vacuum packed to help hide the smell.

The operation was carried out by the Grupo I de Estupefacientes de UDYCO-Costa de Sol and the Grupo II de Investigacion de la Comisaria Distrito Oeste de Malaga. During the operation multiple properties were searched.

