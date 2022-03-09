Emergency: Flight from Manchester to Fuerteventura U-turns after alert

By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 11:35

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Emergency: Flight from Manchester to Fuerteventura U-turns after a 7700 squawk alert.

A TUI flight heading from Manchester to Spain’s Fuerteventura reportedly gave a 7700 squawk alert before making a U-turn, according to The Express.

A 7700 squawk alert, shows that the plane is suffering from a “general emergency”.

According to Aviationmatters: “7700 is a squawk code that is reserved for emergency situations and immediately alerts Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other units that the aircraft squawking 7700 is in distress. It may be assigned by Air Traffic Control or the pilots may decide to enter it into their transponder themselves.”

The TUI flight had left Manchester airport at 8:40am on Wednesday, March 9. Flight Aware showed the plane doing circles before appearing to start its return to Manchester airport.

No further details are known at this time.

