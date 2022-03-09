By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 March 2022 • 16:30

First recipient of genetically modified pig’s heart dies

The doctors who performed the ground breaking heart transplant using a genetically modified pig’s heart, have confirmed that the world’s first recipient had died.

David Bennett, who was suffering from terminal heart disease, elected to undergo the transplant at the time saying he understood the risks. Bennett was quoted saying that “a shot in the dark”.

According to the doctors his condition began to deteriorate after two months, with the 57-year-old passing away a few days later.

The transplant was a world first, with the genetically modified pig’s heart being used instead of a traditional transplant. Donors are in short supply worldwide, with heart’s often rejected where there is a mismatch of blood type.

