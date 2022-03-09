Germany to abolish Nazi-era abortion law

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 March 2022 • 20:55

Germany to abolish Nazi-era abortion lawright. image: Twitter

The government in Germany has approved new legislation that will abolish the Nazi era abortion law that banned doctors from providing factual information about abortions under section 219a of the country’s penal code.

The new legislation still has to be passed by the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said the laws on abortion, which were introduced in 1933, were an “intolerable state of affairs”.

Buschmann told ZDF television on Wednesday that the new bill would not lead to abortions being advertised “like chocolate bars or travel”.

Continuing he said: “There is no need for anyone to worry about this …that is legally impossible.”

Women’s Affairs Minister Anne Spiegel said the decades-old abortion law was “overdue” and that: “Doctors should in future be able to provide information about their medical services for abortions without having to fear prosecution or stigmatisation.

“We are strengthening women’s right to self-determination in the long term.”

Under the current laws doctors have been fined with Kristina Hänel, a well-known physician recently fined €6,000 for informing people on her website that she performed abortions.

Abortions are legal in Germany as long as they are performed within the first twelve weeks of pregnancy and after obligatory counselling. Abortions are also permitted if there are specific medical reasons or if the woman was raped.

Although the country is to abolish the Nazi-era law that stops doctors from informing patients about abortion, the country’s approach to and tolerance of abortion will not change.

