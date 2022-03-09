By Chris King • 09 March 2022 • 2:42

Ghislaine Maxwell trial juror admits 'mistake' of not disclosing previous sexual abuse. image: twitter

A juror has admitted his ‘mistake’ in not disclosing the fact that he had been abused before the Ghislaine Maxwell trial



A juror in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, who identified himself as Scotty David, testified in court this Tuesday, March 8. David admitted his failure to disclose in the pre-trial questionnaire, the fact that he had previously been sexually abused as a child.

Testifying under oath, the juror described it as an ‘inadvertent mistake’, that he had entered in the questionnaire that he had never been a victim of sexual abuse. This Tuesday, in front of New York Judge Alison Nathan, he admitted to having been abused when he was nine or ten years of age, by his stepbrother and his friend.

David claimed that while he was filling in the form, he never expected to be picked for jury service when there had been so many other prospective jurors present at the courthouse.

“This is one of the biggest mistakes I have made in my life”, David added, explaining that he ‘flew through the document, and was super distracted’ by what was going on at the time in the jury room.

The juror had spoken to reporters after the Maxwell trial, telling them how during their summing up, he had shared his previous experience of sexual abuse with the other jurors.

On hearing about this, Maxwell’s lawyers immediately demanded a retrial, claiming that David’s revelation could have swayed the other jurors into being more sympathetic towards Ms Maxwell’s accusers, thus preventing a fair trial from taking place.

Ghislaine Maxwell was subsequently found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, and four other charges. She is due to be sentenced later this year, and could face up to 65 years of prison time. This would of course be delayed if she was to be granted a retrial.

Judge Nathan is due to render her decision after parties have submitted their court filings, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

