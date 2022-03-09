By Guest Writer • 09 March 2022 • 16:30

St Patrick’s lunch at the Harbour Restaurant in 2021 Credit: EWN Media Group

IRISH eyes are smiling as St Patrick’s Day returns to the Costa del Sol after two years of quiet celebration and it should arrive with a bang on Thursday March 17.

Perhaps the biggest event will be held in Benalmadena when the Irish Association of Spain will be hosting their own parade from the Renfe Train Station (opposite the church in Arroyo de la Miel) at 1pm accompanied by their resident piper to the epicentre of Irishness at the Plaza de la Mezquita which will have an array of musicians, dancers and what is promised to be the best ‘black stuff’ on the Costa del Sol.

Also, in Benalmadena, the Sunset Beach Club is an Irish-owned hotel, and will be offering plenty of cold Guinness at the Panorama Bar and an Irish Themed set dinner for guests in the Oasis Restaurant.

For the 19th year, Marc and Penny Quinlan, owners of the Harbour restaurant in Marbella will be hosting their traditional St Patrick’s Day lunch with guests invited to dress in green and enjoy a drink, lunch and some music.

Further down the Paseo, the popular Claddagh Irish Bar will have a number of guest musicians playing indoors and is back organising a larger gathering on the Paseo itself with food, drink and music.

Another of the Costa del Sol´s great Irish hangouts is Harmons in Elviria and it too will be hosting a St Paddy’s event starting around lunch time and running until late and further down the road, there is Irish Stew on the menu at the Blarney in La Cala de Mijas and just round the corner Biddy Mulligans will be ready to welcome all those who want to celebrate their Irish heritage or just have a good time.

One sold out event, is a new one at the Palm Beach chiringuito in Estepona which has been taken over for the night by Irish American rocker Danny Vaughn who has promised an evening of great Irish favourites accompanied with his acoustic guitar.

This is just a snapshot of St Patrick Day events to give readers some idea of where to go but there will no doubt be very many other venues to visit to enjoy the craic.

Thank you for reading ‘Irish eyes are smiling as St Patrick’s Day returns to the Costa del Sol’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.