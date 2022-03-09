By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 March 2022 • 21:52

Pfizer begins COVID-19 pill clinical trial for children Source: Pfizer

Leading producer of coronavirus vaccines Pfizer, has announced that they are to being a clinical trial with children 6 and over to test their Covid-19 pill. The trial announced on Wednesday 9th, will study the effectiveness of the drug in children after it was authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in patients 12 and older.

The FDA approval allows the drug to be used with patient who have mild-to-moderate symptoms and are at increased risk of severe illness.

The new trial is planning to enrol 140 children between ages 6 and 17, who will be split into a group weighing 20 and 26kgs ad second group weighing more than 26kgs. The latter group will be given the dose currently authorised, whilst the other group will be administered a smaller dose.

Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development and Medical at Pfizer, said in a company statement: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 11 million children under the age of 18 in the United States alone have tested positive for COVID-19, representing nearly 18% of reported cases and leading to more than 100,000 hospital admissions.

“There is a significant unmet need for outpatient treatments that can be taken by children and adolescents to help prevent progression to severe illness, including hospitalization or death.”

The pill, which won’t be tested yet on children under the age of six, is considered a game-changer because it was the first COVID-19 treatment that did not require an infusion, making it more convenient to give to patients.

The pill is made up of two medications: ritonavir, commonly used to treat HIV and AIDS, and nirmatrelvir, an antiviral that Pfizer developed to boost the strength of the first drug. Administered together, they prevent an enzyme the virus uses to make copies of itself inside human cells and spread throughout the body.

Clinical trial data showed the pill reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death for COVID-19 patients by 89% within three days of the onset of symptoms compared to a placebo.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, the Pfizer trial for children has three Covid-19 locations including Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.

