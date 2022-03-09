By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 15:19

President.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Russian ‘mass murder’: Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks out. Zelenska has condemned Russia’s mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.

Olena Zelenska has been inundated with requests for interviews. She has spoken out against Russia’s war. She labelled the invasion as “impossible to believe”.

She stated: “Our country was peaceful; our cities, towns and villages were full of life.

“It is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians,

“Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the child casualties.

“Eight-year-old Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kyiv, who died in the shelling with her parents.

“Fourteen-year-old Arseniy was hit in the head by wreckage, and could not be saved because an ambulance could not get to him on time because of intense fires.

“When Russia says that it is ‘not waging war against civilians’, I call out the names of these murdered children first.”

Ukraine has been underestimated by Vladimir Putin. Zelenska explained: “While Kremlin propagandists bragged that Ukrainians would welcome them with flowers as saviours, they have been shunned with Molotov cocktails.”

The Ukrainian First Lady thanked the world for the support it has shown Ukraine. She asked the world to “close the sky, and we will manage the war on the ground ourselves”.

She also called on the media across the world to “keep showing the truth”.

She went on to add: “If we don’t stop Putin, who threatens to start a nuclear war, there will be no safe place in the world for any of us. We will win. Because of our unity. Unity towards love for Ukraine.”

