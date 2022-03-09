By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 12:52

Ryan Reynolds censored on Lorraine as he swears live on air. The Deadpool actor was chatting with Lorraine Kelly about his latest film The Adam Project.

The pair had been chatting remotely about the time-travelling film The Adam Project. ITV had to censor Ryan as he swore live on air when talking about his co-star 15-year-old Braxton Bjerken.

Ryan was bleeped out when he called Braxton a “b******.”

During the interview, Lorraine said: “I love how you referenced movies like ET and Back to the Future. It has got a lot of heart, but it’s funny, it’s snappy, it’s clever, it’s silly and I like that too.”

She then quizzed Ryan and said: “What about your little co-star? He is a bit of a scene-stealer.”

Ryan quipped: “He is. That cheeky little b******, I’ll tell you that much.”

He went on to add: “There’s no stopping that kid. He’s amazing. We read hundreds and hundreds of kids for that role and I think the second sentence out of Walker’s mouth, we knew that he was the guy.

“Not only is he an incredible actor, he’s also an incredible mimic. He could mimic my cadence and delivery in ways that were kind of baffling.”

On the show Ryan revealed how the film reminds him of his own life and his father James Chester Reynolds. Ryan lost his father in 2015.

“I had a lot of stories I told myself about him that corroborated my own shortcomings and made excuses for things in my life I didn’t want to confront and the movie really tackles that head on,” revealed Ryan.

“Sometimes those stories aren’t necessarily true. I had that moment in my adult life where I asked if that story is really true – somewhere between superhero and supervillain are our parents. They’re right in the middle. They’re human beings doing the best with what they have and that’s no exception in my family.”

