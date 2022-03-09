By Guest Writer • 09 March 2022 • 17:19

Advertising the four Spanish dates Credit: Simply Red

SIMPLY RED will be appearing at Marenostrum Fuengirola on Sunday June 5 as part of a huge European tour which sees just four Spanish dates.

Singer Mick Hucknall and the band last played Fuengirola to great acclaim in the first ever Marenostrum Festival in 2016 before making the trip to Palma Mallorca.

This expert in the art of blue-eyed soul is touring in support of his 2021 released album Simply Red Remixed which features new versions of his best loved hits.

Under Hucknall’s leadership, Simply Red built a golden career over the years and after three decades of good music, he has sold more than 60 million records worldwide with five number one albums but surprisingly just one number one single (Fairground) in the UK charts.

Tickets which go on sale on Thursday March 10 at https://marenostrumfuengirola.com/ starting from €55 plus booking fee.

Audiences can expect to see the singer and his six-piece band perform all of their most popular numbers including Holding back the years, If you don’t know me by now, Sunrise, Stars and Something got me started plus perhaps one or two of their less well known numbers.

Thank you for reading ‘Simply Red will be appearing at Marenostrum Fuengirola’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.