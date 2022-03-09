By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 March 2022 • 22:07

Sir Andy Murray to donate prize money to Ukraine appeal Credit: Twitter

A UNICEF ambassador, Sir Andy Murray is to donate the rest of the season’s prize money to the organisation’s Ukraine appeal. Sir Murray works with the charity to support children with medical supplies and educational needs.

The father of four wrote on Twitter: “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“Its vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

Bottom of Form

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link – https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace – now.”

The announcement comes on the same day the world’s tennis governing bodies banded together to announce a donation of 632,000 euros ($700,000) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

With Sir Andy Murray deciding to donate his prize money to the Ukraine appeal, other leading sports personalities may soon follow suit providing much needed funds to help those affected by the war.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.