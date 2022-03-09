Tatyana Perebeynos and children slaughtered during ‘ceasefire’

By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 8:44

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Tatyana Perebeynos and her two children were slaughtered during a Russian ‘ceasefire’.

The family had been fleeing from Irpin during an alleged ceasefire. They were mercilessly killed though as Russia shelled the area.

The Russian “humanitarian corridors” seem to be nothing but a mirage, according to The Daily Mail. Tatyana died along with her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18. Tatyana was the head of accounting at SE Ranking, an IT firm in Ukraine.

Tatyana’s colleagues paid tribute and said: “Our hearts are broken.

“There are no words to describe our grief or to mend our pain. But for us, it is crucial to not let Tatyana and her kids Alise and Nikita become nothing but statistics.

“The family was trying to evacuate from Irpin – a small city right near Kyiv that has been left without water supply, electricity, and heating.”

The company is trying to help Tatyana’s husband. The company added: “We feel completely helpless but we are trying, at least with some small things, to help him survive the horror of these days,

“Just three days before the war, we were in Georgia, making plans for the future and now we are writing an obituary for our Tatyana and her children.

“There is no explanation, the unthinkable has happened.”

