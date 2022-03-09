By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 15:42

Credit: Instagram

This Morning’s Josie Gibson’s heartbreaking tribute to her nan. Josie took to Instagram to share the devastating news of her loss.

Former Big Brother winner and popular This Morning host Josie Gibson announced her loss on Instagram on Wednesday, March 8. She shared a photo of herself with her grandmother.

Josie’s photograph said: “No one will forget this woman in a hurry. Love you nan. Rest in peace.”

The post also joked: “I’m actually going to miss the insults.”

Josie recently called on her fans on Twitter to help get her friend and two children out of Ukraine. The family had needed transportation from Kharkiv urgently.

She posted: “Please RT: this is the most important tweet I’ve ever written and it’s a long shot. We have friends, a woman and her two British children, stuck by Kharkiv does anyone know of any charities or people on the ground with fuel who can drive them to the train station or border?”

In a second post, she added: “They only went to care for a sick grandmother and got stuck.”

Josie’s fans soon came through for her and supplied details of telegram groups and ways to get out of the country.

Josie was soon able to post a positive update and said: “Thank you to all those that helped with different links and telegram groups with people giving lifts from Kharkiv.

“Especially you @alisonkilling They have crossed the border and will be home soon. God bless you all.”

