Breaking: Ukraine’s ambassador says ‘at least’ 100,000 refugees should head to UK

By Alex Glenn • 09 March 2022 • 12:25

Breaking: Ukraine’s ambassador says ‘at least’ 100,000 refugees should head to the UK. The ambassador has called for visa requirements to be suspended for the time being.

Vadym Prystaiko is Ukraine’s ambassador in London. He believes that a minimum of 100,000 refugees should be allowed to enter the UK. According to the ambassador around 50-60,000 Ukrainians already live in Britain.

Speaking to MPs he said: “I guess that people will unite with their families, and if you have 50-60,000 of them, I would expect 100,000 — at least — to come here to their relatives,”

“Some of them just members of families of your citizens, who have no Ukrainian blood, but for different reasons their connections establish themselves. This is a good basic number we should start working with”.

The ambassador has called for checks to be simplified or even dropped. He said: “We also believe some bureaucratic procedures could be simplified”.

“At particular times drastic measures should be taken. I believe something like dropping everything (all visa checks) could be considered.”

According to The Independent, thousands of applications have been received from Ukrainian refugees wanting to enter the UK, but under 800 visas have been granted.

Speaking to the Home Affairs Committee Prystaiko explained that dropping visa requirements would help. He commented: “That would definitely resolve all the issues.

“But how reasonable, how justified it is with your own system, that’s frankly for you to decide.”

He went on to add: “We will be happy if all the barriers are dropped for some period of time when we can get maximum (numbers) of people, then we will deal with that.”

