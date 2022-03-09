By Matthew Roscoe • 09 March 2022 • 12:22

US rejects MIG-29 fighter jets offer from Poland.

THE US has rejected an offer from Poland to deploy its MIG-29 fighter jets to the country to assist Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, an offer that was announced late on Monday, March 8.

In what the US described as a ‘surprise move’, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement that they were prepared to place their Air Force’s full consignment of MIG-29 fighter jets at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

The Polish government initially said the planes “are ready to deploy immediately and free of charge”.

However, speaking in the early hours of Wednesday, March 9, the Pentagon dismissed the offer over concerns “for the entire NATO alliance”.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesperson said the prospect of the jets departing from a US and NATO base in Germany “to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance”.

He continued: “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”

GMB News reports that the decision to pull the plug on the Polish offer could be because of warnings from Vladimir Putin of “significant consequences for any country hosting Ukrainian aircraft.”

Before the offer rejection, US undersecretary of State for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, said on Tuesday, March 8: “I saw that announcement by the government of Poland as I was literally driving here today. To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us.

“But, as you know, we have been having consultations with them for a couple of days now about this request from the Ukrainians to receive their aircraft, and were they to donate them, whether we would be able to help support backfill in their own security needs”, she added.

