All in order at Albir demolition

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 13:42

ALBIR DEMOLITION: Worst part is nearly over, Alfaz town hall said Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

Alfaz town hall is keeping a close watch on demolition of the old BBVA building in Albir.

The former residence for bank employees has stood empty for many years and once the extensive plot of land has been cleared, work is due to start on building luxury properties there.

On a recent visit to the site Urban Development councillor Toni Such referred to complaints from nearby residents, as previously reported in the Euro Weekly News.

The demolition was being carried strictly within the law, Such stressed.

“Urban Development department technicians are monitoring the process, particularly now that the demolition has reached the stage which, without a doubt, is the most inconvenient e for the neighbourhood,” Such said.

“According to the site manager, the demolition will have finished in two weeks’ time and the worst part of the operation will be over.”

Such also pointed out that the town hall was “very satisfied” with the progress made on the project which would ultimately benefit the Albir area.