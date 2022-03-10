An afternoon of floral entertainment in Moraira

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 17:57

GUEST DEMONSTRATOR: Derek Armstrong with one of his creations Photo credit: Derek Armstrong

THE Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club welcomes Derek Armstrong as their guest demonstrator on Wednesday March 24.

“Derek, from Carlisle, is a qualified designer in floral art who teaches and demonstrates around the world,” the Floral Club’s chairwoman Pat Bramah said.

“He works as a freelance floral designer in London, but has many strings to his bow, working as an extra in film and television as well as presenting television and radio programmes. He has even had some catwalk experience.”

The Floral Club meets in the Salon de Actos, at La Senieta in Moraira, and there is plenty of free parking. Members who haven’t yet renewed their annual membership will have an opportunity to do so.

Doors open at 3.05pm and the demonstration starts at 3.30 pm. There is a €5 entrance fee for members and €8 for members.

“We would also like to remind members that we hold our AGM earlier that day at 12.30 pm for 1 pm in one of the La Senieta rooms,” Pat said.

“We are sure Derek will have some fun stories to tell, so do come and join us for an afternoon of floral entertainment.”

For further information visit the www.marinaaltafloralclub.com website, their Facebook page or ring Tina (671 115 372) or Pat (622 921 812).