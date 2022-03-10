By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 11:42

Arrests made: Spanish mayor’s car burnt out. The mayor has denounced anti-democratic and violent behaviour.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested two people from Cordoba’s Fuente Palmera. The arrests were made on Wednesday, March 9. The two people had allegedly intentionally burnt out the mayor’s car.

Mayor Francisco Javier Ruiz Moro has thanked the Guardia Civil for their efforts in solving the crime that took place on February 24 in the early hours, according to Europa Press.

On Thursday, Ruiz Moro commented on: “the very serious events that took place a fortnight ago, after completing the investigation by the Guardia Civil of Fuente Palmera and the Roca 31 Team of Cordoba”.

He went on to: “publicly thank, as mayor, the State Security Forces and Corps for their work and professionalism.” He also thanked: “colleagues and the countless neighbours who have given their support and help in these difficult days, towards me and my family”.

The mayor denounced the violent behaviour and said: “we denounce and will denounce any anti-democratic and violent behaviour, of any kind and in any field, that attacks any person who exercises their public function within politics or outside of it, we will always stand by them and their families, regardless of the political sign. Not everything goes in politics”.

