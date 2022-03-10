By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 9:25

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Bank of Spain card warning. Consumers have been warned to check their receipts.

Warnings have been issued regarding problems when consumers do not check receipts after paying by card.

Credit or debit card payments have taken over from using cash for many people. The use of credit cards and debit cards grew dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic when people were asked to not use cash to avoid the possibility of contagion. This card use trend seems to have continued.

Many people now find paying by card more convenient than having to carry cash and collect change. Issues have been raised regarding paying by card though by the Bank of Spain.

Contactless payments are very easy and below a certain amount do not require a pin number. The card just needs to be brought close enough to the sales terminal or dataphone. The transaction is then speedily carried out. Large amounts though require a card PIN to be entered.

The bank of Spain has advised customers that they should check the amount on the sales terminal before using contactless payments. Many people are very trusting and just touch the card to the dataphone or sales terminal without looking at the amount. Many people also do not bother to ask for a receipt.

The bank has warned that this could lead to people being victims of a glitch or even scams. If the amount is not checked people could end up paying a higher amount than they should.

It has also been recommended by the Bank of Spain that people request a copy of any payments made. The bank has also recommended that people periodically check the card charges on their accounts.

The possibility of receiving SMS notifications regarding card payments should also be considered according to the bank, as reported by Ideal.

