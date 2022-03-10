By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 16:06

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Eden project locals say a mini earthquake sounded like ‘a bomb going off.’ The Eden geothermal drilling site caused a 1.6 magnitude earthquake.

Locals near the Eden Project said that the earthquake sounded ‘like a bomb had gone off’. It had caused their houses to shake.

Geothermal drilling that aims to provide heat to the Eden Project biome has been temporarily suspended according to The Daily Mail.

Local residents were shocked on March 9, according to Cornwall Live. One resident said: “Maybe you should’ve warned people.

“You freaked a lot of us out. And that must’ve been very strong for our houses to rumble like they did.”

Another resident added: “It sounded like a bomb had gone off in Penwithick.”

Commenting on the quake Eden geothermal said: “We are aware that a seismic event was felt and heard in the vicinity of the Eden Geothermal site shortly after 9.20pm this evening.

“An investigation and analysis of seismic monitoring data have confirmed that the event was linked to testing operations at Eden Geothermal.

“No damage has been reported, and the event was within regulatory limits, but in order to minimise the likelihood of further disturbance, we have halted operations while additional mitigation controls are put in place.

“We apologise for any disturbance that has been caused.”

Speaking to the BBC Gus Grand from Eden Geothermal explained: “We’re not drilling and we haven’t been drilling since mid-November, we are testing at the moment which means we are injecting water into the ground to see how permeable it is and this is associated with tiny seismic activity.

“We’ve been doing it since January and we’ve had a lot of very small events which is great because it shows us where the permeability is in the rock so in the future we can generate electricity from it.”

