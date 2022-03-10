By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 12:37

How you can support children in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has affected the lives of thousands of people.

Many have had to leave their homes after they were destroyed by Russian missile attacks.

Hundreds of civilians have already been killed by regular missile attacks and more than 1.5 million people have left the country becoming refugees.

Many countries around the world are providing the strong financial, military, and humanitarian aid Ukraine needs so much. You can also make your contribution to support Ukraine.

You can support Ukraine and its people by donating to various charities raising funds to provide aid for

those who have been displaced by the war.

UNICEF is raising funds to support children in Ukraine. Currently, the organization requires money to buy 2 large first aid kits and medicines for health workers. If you’d like to donate to this initiative, click

https://www.unicef.es/ayuda-ucrania

According to UNICEF: “The conflict in Ukraine has intensified leaving 7.5 million children at risk.At UNICEF we are working around the clock to ensure access to drinking water, delivering health and

hygiene supplies and providing psychosocial care to children who are suffering from this unjust situation.”

They added: “Help us continue to reach all the children who urgently need help in Ukraine and anywhere in the world. Please collaborate with UNICEF.”

