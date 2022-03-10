Institutional Manifesto International Women’s Day

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 18:10

Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar Town Council released an institutional manifesto to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The Almuñecar Town Council and all its related institutions have released a collective institutional manifesto to mark the occasion of March 8, International Women’s Day, in which they pledge their commitment to equality, state the reasons the fight for equality must continue and appeal to each citizen to do their part.

They stated that despite significant progress, it is still necessary to continue demanding equality because:

“There are unacknowledged inequalities which, despite progress, continue to exist.

“The merit of many women in history who contributed to society is not recognised.

“Occupational segregation keeps women in the lowest-paid jobs and makes it difficult for them to progress in their professional careers.

“Men’s household chores are seen as “help” and not necessarily as shared responsibilities.

“Disrespectful sexist comments are directed at women in different contexts and situations.

“Women continue to suffer structural and symbolic sexist violence.

“Not everyone understands that Equality is the responsibility of each and every one of us.”

They ended by appealing to all citizens to “promote equality 365 days a year so that in the near future, equality between women and men will be a reality.”

