By Chris King • 10 March 2022 • 22:14

ISIS in Syria confirms death of terror chief in US Special Forces raid. image: US Dept of Defence

Death of former terror chief al-Qurashi confirmed by ISIS in Syria as they swear in his replacement

Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi was today, Thursday, March 10, officially named as the new chief of terror group ISIS. He replaces Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, the former terror boss, who has finally been confirmed by the group as being killed in Syria during a US Special Forces raid one month ago.

In an audio recording released today, the group’s new spokesperson said the jihadist group pledges its allegiance to its new leader. “Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and the official Islamic State group spokesman… Abu Hamza al-Qurashi…were killed in recent days”, the spokesman said.

According to Washington, Al-Qurashi – who had been the ISIS chief since 2019 – blew himself up to avoid capture during the Special Forces raid in northwest Syria.

US officials admit to knowing very little about his replacement, who becomes the terror group’s third leader since its inception, after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was wiped out in October 2019.

Last year, a UN report estimated that there are still around 10,000 ISIS fighters active in Syria and Iraq. Their numbers would have been strengthened following an attack on the Ghwayran prison complex earlier this year. It occurred two weeks before Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi’s death.

Located in the northeastern city of Hasakeh, hundreds of inmates were left dead after a battle that lasted almost a week, with hundreds more IS prisoners escaping. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, several senior leaders were among the escapees, who fled into neighbouring Turkish-held territory, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

