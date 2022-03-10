Javea’s Roundabout charity makes a huge Red Cross donation

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 13:30
ROUNDABOUT SHOP: Has been raising money for the Red Cross for more than 20 years
Photo credit: Roundabout charity
THE Roundabout charity in Javea donated €10,000 to the Red Cross for their humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.
The charity and the shop were set up more than 20 years ago, primarily to fund the Red Cross in Javea, which receives most of the money raised in the shop.
“Javea Red Cross approached us last week about money for Ukraine,” said the charity’s president, Gillian Hodges. “We felt that there could be no better use for our funds than helping those who are suffering in this terrible war.”
Treasurer Mike Rose added that there would no doubt be a need for donations locally: As refugees arrive in this area, Roundabout will continue to help as much as we can on an ongoing basis,” he said.
The Roundabout shop is located in Carrer Joan Fuster, next to Nostro and opposite the school.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
