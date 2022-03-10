Javea’s Roundabout charity makes a huge Red Cross donation

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 13:30

ROUNDABOUT SHOP: Has been raising money for the Red Cross for more than 20 years Photo credit: Roundabout charity

THE Roundabout charity in Javea donated €10,000 to the Red Cross for their humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

The charity and the shop were set up more than 20 years ago, primarily to fund the Red Cross in Javea, which receives most of the money raised in the shop.

“Javea Red Cross approached us last week about money for Ukraine,” said the charity’s president, Gillian Hodges. “We felt that there could be no better use for our funds than helping those who are suffering in this terrible war.”

Treasurer Mike Rose added that there would no doubt be a need for donations locally: As refugees arrive in this area, Roundabout will continue to help as much as we can on an ongoing basis,” he said.

The Roundabout shop is located in Carrer Joan Fuster, next to Nostro and opposite the school.