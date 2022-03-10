By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 12:05

Credit: Twitter

Jet2 cancels flights to European destination for two months.

Due to Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Poland for the time being. It has been confirmed that from March 24, Krakow flights will be suspended. It is expected that flights will recommence after May 26.

The number of flights to the city has dropped recently. It is expected though that flights will be reintroduced over the holiday period. Jet2 has announced that flights to Krakow will be suspended from Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle airports. Passengers will be receiving full refunds for any cancelled flights.

Jet2 commented: “Due to current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and city breaks programmes to Krakow from 24th March up to and including 26th May.”

The airline added: “We are planning a phased restart to Krakow from 27th May and we will of course keep customers updated.”

Recently Jet2 scrapped facemasks on its flights. The airline’s website reads: “It’s no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes.”

“However, as per UK Government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination.”

Different facemasks rules apply to people travelling from Scotland.

