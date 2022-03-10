Kate Garraway celebrates Darcey’s 16th birthday

By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 9:01

Kate Garraway celebrates daughter Darcey’s 16th birthday. The pair celebrated by hitting the theatre after a tough week.

After a tough few days, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway took the time to head to the theatre with daughter Darcey to celebrate. The pair headed to the West End and saw Dirty Dancing.

Kate took to Instagram to share a delightful snap of herself with her daughter Darcey. The pair were pictured sitting at The Dominion Theatre. The mother and daughter pair had got glammed up for the evening.

Kate told her fans: “Well what a way to celebrate your 16th birthday Eve!! @ddonstage is THE best fun & we are both in love with Johnny.

“And yes Darcey has already told me no one puts her in a corner!

“Just what the doctor ordered after a tough week. The season ends at Easter so if you get the chance to go do it! #dirtydancing #dirtydancinglondon”

Kate’s fans were delighted that the pair had made it out to celebrate. One fan commented: “Oh I think Darcey is just amazing at the way she has dealt with everything you’ve all been through, as is your son 👏👏 nobody deserves a special birthday more – Happy 16th Birthday Darcy 🥳🎉🎂🎁🎉❤️”

Another fan wished Darcey a happy birthday and said: “Such beautiful smiles…such a wonderful Mummy and wife…..So lovely to have special Mum n Daughter time Happy sweet 16th Darcey have a Wonderful day tomorrow 🥳🎁🎂💋”

