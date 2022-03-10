Leonardo DiCaprio donates to Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 9:47

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Leonardo DiCaprio donates to humanitarian groups helping Ukraine. Reports that Leo had donated $10 million for the Ukrainian military to use are said to be false.

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has donated to multiple humanitarian groups. Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine seems to be relentless. Russia began its attack on the country in late February.

It has been reported that Leo donated $10 million to the Ukrainian military, according to People, this is false. It had also been alleged that he has family links to Ukraine. As reported by People, this is also false.

Speaking to People a source close to Leo commented: “Leo had privately made several donations to humanitarian groups — CARE, IRC, UNHCR and Save the Children. All directed at Ukraine.”

The source went on to add: “He had been watching things unfold and wanted to support Ukraine the best he could. He will continue to support the humanitarian groups on the ground which are helping the people of Ukraine.

“He stands with Ukraine and will continue to support.”

According to the United Nations, over 1 million Ukrainians have fled the country already. Hundreds of civilians are said to have been wounded or killed in the conflict too.

