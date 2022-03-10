Mork & Mindy star dead at 94

By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 7:56

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Mork & Mindy star Conrad Janis dead at 94.

Fans were shocked to hear of the death of Mork & Mindy star Conrad Janis. According to Fox News Digital, the actor and jazz trombonist died at 94 years old.

Conrad’s business manager, Dean A. Avedon told Fox News Digital that Conrad had died on March 1. On February 28, Janis had headed to the hospital. He was taken to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Conrad passed away at the hospital according to his business manager.

Avedon commented: “He was beloved,

“He was a client of mine for over 35 years, and he became a very close friend,

“He’s going to be missed.”

The actor had also appeared in “The Untouchables,” “Stoney Burke,” “Get Smart,” “My Favorite Martian,” “Baretta,” “Happy Days,” “Police Story,” “The Jeffersons” and “Laverne & Shirley.”

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute.

One fan said: “R.I.P. to another talent man – Conrad Janis was a jazz trombonist and actor who played the role of Mindy’s father on Mork & Mindy… but, he also led the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band for a while and worked with my father down at Drum City and Clover Studios.”

Another fan said: “Very sorry to learn that Conrad Janis has passed. Always a classy character actor – best known for Mork & Mindy – but appeared in a host of other things as well and someone you would always recognise.”

A friend commented: “Aww damn. #RIP to an old friend. Conrad Janis, Father on ‘Mork & Mindy’ & Much More, Dies at 94… I knew Connie for years… big flirt! Funny, talented guy.”

