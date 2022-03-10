By Alex Glenn • 10 March 2022 • 13:01

Credit: JustGiving

Mystery donor doubles Ukrainian baker’s fundraiser. Nearly £80,000 has been raised so far.

Ukrainian baker Yuriy Kachak had organised a fundraiser at Glasgow’s Deanston Bakery on Sunday, March 6. The bake sale raised more than £30,000. The baker and his team were helped out by locals who donated home-made cakes.

Hundreds of people turned up to buy the baked goods and help raise funds for people affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine. After the bake sale finished a JustGiving page was set up in the hopes of bringing in further funds.

One generous donor decided to double the amount raised. Taking to Instagram the bakery team said: “We wanted to share with you that overnight we had an anonymous donor on our JustGiving page who matched the funds we raised together.

“Our total raised now stands at £72,451!

“Thank you to each and every single person who has donated to help us reach this incredible amount for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the cause should head to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deanstonbakery.

The JustGiving page comments: “Thank you to everyone who came out and queued around the block to buy cakes, buns and baked treats from us at Deanston Bakery in Shawlands on Sunday 6 March.

“My family and our whole team have been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of our community here in the southside of Glasgow and all the local businesses and home bakers who donated baked goods and supported on the day.

“We have set up this page for anyone who would still like to donate as we are no longer taking cash donations in the shop.

“We hope we have inspired others to do whatever they can in their own local communities and possibly even to replicate our idea and have their own bake sale for Ukraine!

“Thank you to everyone, Yuriy and family.”

