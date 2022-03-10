Nerja walks for equality

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 16:11

Image: Nerja Town Hall

Nerja has celebrated the twelfth edition of its yearly Walk for Equality.

The twelfth edition of Nerja’s Walk for Equality, organised by the association Siempre en Forma as part of the Town Council’s programme for International Women’s Day, has been a great success. Under the slogan “[email protected] somos iguales” (We are all equal), the nearly 600 participants walked three kilometres through the streets of the municipality. In addition, 500 kilos of non-perishable food and hygiene products were collected for families in need.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillor for Equality, Gema Laguna, and the councillors for Economy and Finance, Sports and Commerce were just some of those who participated in the event. The mayor congratulated the Siempre en Forma association for the good organisation and outcome of the event. He also acknowledged and thanked the local women’s associations for their constant struggle for real equality and their efforts to make women’s voices heard.

