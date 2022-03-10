By Guest Writer • 10 March 2022 • 16:09

Stop the War Credit: ACM Facebook

NEXT Saturday March 12 at noon there will be a demonstration in Marbella in the Avda. del Marbella to protest about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Organised by the Association of High Abilities (ACM) of Marbella, San Pedro Alcantara and Estepona it looks for as many people as possible to join in to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The Association which represents more than 200 children with high abilities and special educational needs, along with their families, will be highlighting its manifesto of repulsion for this aggression and solidarity with the displaced population which is affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

ACM is also carrying out a fundraising campaign for the purchase of electrical equipment and generators to alleviate the effects of this war hoping in some way to lessen the suffering of children and their families.

Many people are already doing all they can to show their support both on social media and by collecting supplies and money to help those refugees who are being forced from their homes.

The Association hopes to raise awareness about the terrible events taking place and the more who take part the higher the profile of this protest will be.

