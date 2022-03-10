By Chris King • 10 March 2022 • 19:33
Putin rumoured to own mysterious £532million superyacht moored in Italy.
image: youtube
A mysterious superyacht moored in the small Tuscan port of Marina di Carrara, has attracted a lot of attention from the Italian authorities. The £532 million (€634m) ‘Scheherazade’, with an incredible length of 459 feet, is rumoured to be the property of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, although at this point, they are only rumours, nothing has been confirmed.
Italian police have been observed swarming all over the boat in the last few days according to eyewitnesses. Speaking with the New York Times, its captain, Guy Bennett-Pearce, said, “They are looking hard. They are looking at every aspect. This isn’t the local coppers coming down, these are men in dark suits – I had no choice but to hand over documents”.
“I have never seen him. I have never met him. I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that this will clear the vessel of all negative rumours and speculations”.
With the current purge against all Russian assets in Europe, if the boat is indeed proved to belong to Putin then it will join the other megayachts that have recently been confiscated by authorities.
Earlier today, Thursday, March 10, Roman Abramovich, believed to be a close friend of the Russian leader, had sanctions imposed on him by the British government. This included his London football club, Chelsea FC, which the billionaire had placed for sale late last week, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.
