Rincon de la Victoria Carnival takes to town squares

By Tamsin Brown • 10 March 2022 • 17:58

Image: Rincon Town Hall

The Rincon de la Victoria Carnival will be held in the town’s squares on March 12 and 13.

The local department of Culture, Fairs and Festivities of Rincon de la Victoria has presented the official programme for Carnival 2022. The event will be held on March 12 and 13 and was one of the first to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

The Carnival will be spaced over two days. On Saturday, March 12, the Plaza de Gloria Fuertes will host the event from 4pm with a parade, family games and performances. On Sunday, March 13, the Carnival will move to the Plaza Al-Ándalus for more fun, games and performances from 12:00pm.

One of the highlights of the carnival will be the adults’ and children’s fancy dress competitions. Registration is completely free and there is no age limit. All the rules of the competition can be found on the municipal website at www.rincondelavictoria.es.

