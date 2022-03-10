By Matthew Roscoe • 10 March 2022 • 10:33

WATCH: UK accuses Russia of using thermobaric bombs in Ukraine. Credit: @fpleitgenCNN/ Twitter

UK accuses Russia of using thermobaric bombs in Ukraine.

THE UK has accused Russia of using thermobaric bombs in Ukraine, with the British Military of Defence going as far as saying they have “confirmed” the use of the TOS-1A weapon system.

According to a video released by the British MoD, thermobaric weapons suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, typically producing a blast wave of a significantly longer duration than that of a conventional explosive.

And they are capable of vaporising human bodies.

While the weapons themselves are not banned, their use is strictly regulated by the laws of armed conflict.

The shocking video was shared alongside the caption: “The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.”

In the video, the female narrator reveals: “The TOS-1A is an armoured multiple rocket launcher that can launch rockets with thermobaric warheads.

“It was used by Russian forces in both Afghanistan and Chechnya.

“Thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create a high-temperature explosion.

“They also have blast effects that last for longer than a conventional explosive.

“The impact of the TOS-1A is devastating. It can destroy infrastructure and cause significant damage to internal organs and flash burns, resulting in death to those exposed.

“Thermobaric weapons are not illegal, but their use is strictly regulated by the law of armed conflict.

“They cannot be used against military targets in a way that may endanger the civilian population or in a way that the damage they would cause would be excessive to the military advantage gained or where they would cause unnecessary suffering.

“Footage has shown that President Putin has deployed TOS-1A as part of its attack on Ukraine.

“If President Putin purposefully uses the TOS-1A system against civilians, it would be illegal.”

The Metro reports that Sergeant Sergey Gubarev fired the weapon in the northern Chernihiv region, according to Zvezdananews, which is understood to be the Russian state-owned TV network run by the defence ministry, The Times reports.

It quotes the report as saying: “With precise fire from the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, he suppressed enemy artillery and mortar crews, destroyed 14 weapons and military equipment, as well as more than 40 nationalists.”

The news comes after a children’s hospital was hit by Russian forces in the under-siege Ukrainian city of Mariupol and attacks continue across the war-torn country.

The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects. Watch the video below for more information about this weapon and its devastating impact. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d8PLQ0PhQD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022

