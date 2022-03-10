Specific office for making tax returns in Altea next June

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 17:21

TAX OFFICE: Open throughout June for making Spanish tax declaration Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA town hall is once providing an office where residents can make their Spanish income tax returns.

The service is available throughout June in the Casa del Agua between 9am and 2.30pm and from 4pm until 7pm each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. On Wednesdays and Fridays it will be open from 9am until 3pm.

“We would like to thank the Valencian Tax Office (ATV) for resuming this important service so that Altea residents can, if they wish, count on assistance when making their 2021 tax declaration,” said Altea’s Finance councillor Xelo Gonzalez.

“At a later date we shall be providing details on how to make a prior appointment,” the councillor announced.