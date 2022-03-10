Teulada-Moraira talk on plans for a long-term future in Spain

By Linda Hall • 10 March 2022 • 11:45
SPECIALISED ADVICE: Meeting will touch on issues relevant to retirement and residents’ long-term future
TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall will be providing advice and support for international residents at 10.30am on April 1.
The event in Moraira’s Espai La Senieta has been arranged by Sara Richardson, Social Services and International Relations councillor, to help them plan their long-term future in Spain.
Anyone interested in attending should send an email to the [email protected] address.
Virginia Ayllon, Social Work adviser for the British Consulate in Spain, together with Candida Wright MBE, president of the Help Marina Alta Association, and Brett Hanson, a senior partner with the financial consultancy Blevins Franks will also be present.
“We shall touch on issues relevant to anyone planning their retirement and long-term future in our town and provide useful information about the services and support available locally. There will also be guidance on financial and legal issues,” Sara Richardson explained.
Candida Wright pointed out that many retired people in the area struggle in later life: “They need support but don’t know who to turn to. Sometimes, problems could have been avoided with a little knowledge and planning beforehand,” she added.
“We hope this event will not only provide information but also encourage people to think about what they want in the future and to take action sooner rather than later”.
The event is open to all international residents of Teulada Moraira and will be presented in English.
