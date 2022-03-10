The best Benidorm travel guide

By Laura Kemp • 10 March 2022 • 15:55

Once a small fishing village, Benidorm is now one of the most popular all-year-round destinations for holidaymakers and those wanting to experience Spain.

Known for its nightlife, the beautiful coastal destination of Benidorm has plenty more than bars on offer for single people, couples, families, and retirees who are holidaying in Spain.

Whether you are looking to see the local Spanish culture, make friends with fellow expats, relax on the beautiful Mediterranean beaches or bring out your adventurous side in one of the warmest areas in Spain, travelling to Benidorm will not disappoint.

If you are planning a trip to Benidorm, the Euro Weekly News has put together this travel guide to everything from the best beaches, hotels, restaurants and the weather.

Contents

Benidorm travel: quick facts

5 of the best beaches in Benidorm

10 of the best things to do in Benidorm

10 best restaurants in Benidorm

The weather in Benidorm

10 of the best hotels in Benidorm

Getting to Benidorm

Important contacts in Benidorm

Benidorm travel: quick facts

Where is Benidorm? Benidorm is a town and municipality in the province of Alicante, Valencia, on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Languages spoken: Spanish. English is also widely spoken in many tourist areas.

Currency: The Euro (€)

Time zone: Benidorm is on Central European Standard Time and GMT (+1)

Travelling to Benidorm: The nearest airport to Benidorm is Alicante-Elche (ALC), just 36 miles south of Benidorm. You can fly to Alicante from most UK airports, with a flight time that’s usually around two hours and 30 minutes.

5 of the best beaches in Benidorm

Situated on the coast, Benidorm has many beautifully clean beaches to enjoy with crystal clear sea to explore.

Playa de Levante

This long stretch of beach is perfect to spend the day on a sunbed, to take a stroll or to explore the many restaurants and bars on the palm tree-lined promenade.

Platja de Ponent

If you’re looking for a quieter beach away from the bigger crowds, Platja de Ponent is perfect for you. This stretch of beach boasts clean, soft sand with some areas shaded by trees.

Cala Tio Ximo

This beach is much more secluded and takes a bit of a walk to get to, however, if you prefer to sunbathe nude then this beach is for you! Cala Tio Ximo is just round the corner from the popular tourist beach Playa de Levante.

Cala Almadraba

This stunning little beach is tucked into a small bay making it much more secluded but still close to the hustle and bustle of the more popular beaches – perfect for snorkelling in the clear and shallow waters.

Platges de Benidorm

This clean sandy beach is quieter than Playa de Levante and Platja de Ponent but perfect for families with young children with its climbing frame and park nearby.

10 of the best things to do in Benidorm

When you travel to Benidorm, you will be spoilt for choice of things to do!

1. Terra Natura

Experience a playful-educational visit that will transport you to the most incredible ecosystems on the planet!

Terra Natura Benidorm is a zoological park that carries out educational and conservation work in favour of the planet’s biodiversity, through its participation in different international programmes for the reproduction of species in serious danger of extinction. The habitats of the supercontinent Pangea are recreated, as well as the continents of America, Asia and Europe.

Comfortable shoes are recommended to explore the 32 hectares where animals of 200 different species coexist – 50 of which are in danger of extinction. Terra Natura Benidorm also has 2,500 specimens of more than 160 species of plants and trees from several continents that make it a great botanical garden to spend the day.

Discount tickets can be purchased online here: Click here

Visitor telephone number: +34 966 072 770

2. Catch an incredible live show at Benidorm Palace

With regular live shows and events, Benidorm Palace has been offering unforgettable evenings almost for 40 years.

3. Take a wander through the street of Benidorm’s beautiful old town

Take a walk through the meandering small streets of Benidorm’s old town, also called El Casco Antiguo de Benidorm, with stunning views and plenty of shops and cafes to stop off at.

4. Soak up the sun on the beautiful beaches in Benidorm

Relax and soak up the sun on Benidorm’s sandy beaches, most notably, Playa de Levante and Playa de Ponent. There are plenty of restaurants and bars to stop at along the palm tree line promenades.

5. Spend the day at Aqualandia

Aqualandia is one of the best places to spend the hot summer months.

6. Terra Mitica

Discover the ancient civilisations of the Mediterranean at Terra Mitica, Benidorm, the theme and amusement park that will take you straight back in history.

7. Take in the stunning views at Balcon del Mediterraneo

Take in the stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea to the beautiful Benidorm Island.

8. Walk up to the La Creu de Benidorm

If you like walking, take this trail up to the La Creu de Benidorm where you can see the city from above – a view that is especially spectacular at night.

9. See the city from a different angle on the Isla de Benidorm

You can take a short boat trip to the Isla de Benidorm where you can sit and soak up the views at the newly built cafe.

10. Escape the hustle and bustle at L’Aiguera Park

This beautiful flower-filled park with two amphitheatres offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

10 of the best restaurants in Benidorm

With so many restaurants in the area, you will have many options for various cuisines when you travel to Benidorm!

1. Ians’ Restaurant

Ian’s Restaurants offers an extensive menu to choose from. Including lobster seafood and steaks.

Open: 7pm until 9:30pm, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle de San Vicente 39, 03501

Booking: 683 33 55 25

Price: €€-€€€

2. Tepuy Burger

For the best burgers in Benidorm, Tepuy Burger serves up juicy patties with a range of toppings.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 8pm until 11pm, open until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Address: C. Gerona, 16, 03503 Benidorm

Booking: 623 40 06 87

Price: €€-€€€

3. Restaurante Zodiac

Restaurante Zodiac serves up European, Spanish and Columbian cuisine as well as a great selection of tapas.

Open: 10am until 5pm and 7pm until 11pm, 10am until 7pm on Sunday, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Calle San Pere,6 Bajo Local 2, 03501

Booking: 966 80 46 60

Price: €€-€€€

4. ReFuel Bar & Restaurant

Missing your full English breakfast or classic fish and chips? Enjoy some great British food with stunning sea views at ReFuel Bar & Restaurant.

Open: 9am until 11pm

Address: Calle San Pedro 10, 03501

Booking: 865 67 64 39

Price: €

5. Stars Lounge Bar

For fresh Mediterranean food and tapas, Stars Lounge Bar comes highly recommended.

Open: 12pm until 11:30pm, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Calle Londres, 03503

Booking: 965 89 89 22

Price: €

6. Sherpa Restaurante Asiatico

If you’re searching for some spice, Sherpa Restaurante Asiatico serves up some of the best Indian, Asian, Thai and Nepali cuisine in Benidorm.

Open: 1:30pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle San Roc 13, 03501

Booking: 633 47 75 68

Price: €€-€€€

7. The Vagabond

Enjoy some beautifully presented French cuisine in a cosy atmosphere at The Vagabond.

Open: 7pm until 11:30pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Palma 17, 03501

Booking: 636 14 69 85

Price: €€-€€€

8. Merita’s

Merita’s cafe serves up European food and especially good waffles and desserts for those with a sweet tooth!

Open: 11am until 7pm, closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

Address: Calle Sierra Dorada Calle Sierra Dorada, 30503

Booking: 607 83 15 66

Price: €€-€€€

9. Paradiso

For some of the best ribs and steaks in Benidorm, Paradiso is a must – it is also particularly popular for its Sunday roasts!

Open: 1pm until 11pm

Address: Avenida Ametlla de Mar 22 Avenida de Roma 1, 03503

Booking: 965 86 51 95

Price: €€-€€€

10. Restaurante Marisqueria Cordoba

For some truly Spanish paella and seafood, Restaurante Marisqueria Cordoba is known as one of the best.

Open: 12pm until 11:30pm

Address: Paseo de la carretera 29, 03501

Booking: 965 85 34 59

Price: €€-€€€

The climate in Benidorm

Many people travel to Benidorm for the weather, which is warm all year round due to its microclimate, or “local steppe climate”. The coldest month in Benidorm is January and the hottest month is August.

Benidorm has plenty of hours of daily sunshine and rainy days are few and far between, making it the perfect destination for any time of year.

10 of the best hotels in Benidorm

1. Hotel Don Pancho

This hotel is designed for adults close to many of the popular landmarks and offering a charming environment alongside many amenities.

Address: Avenida Mediterraneo 39, 03503 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €€

2. Pierre & Vacances Benidorm Poniente

Situated between the lively Levante area and the quiet Poniente area, this accommodation is perfect for couples, families and groups who want to explore the different areas of Benidorm.

Address: Calle Presidente Adolfo Suarez 7, 03502 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €

3. Hotel Helios Benidorm

Close to the beach and further away from Benidorm’s nightlife, Hotel Helios is the perfect accommodation for families and those wanting a quieter holiday.

Address: Avenida Filipinas 12, 03503 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €

4. Magic Cristal Park Hotel

Located in the heart of Benidorm, facing the park L’Aiguera and close to all amenities, Magic Cristal Park Hotel is great for those wanting to get out and explore what Benidorm has to offer!

Address: c/ Ruzafa, 14, 03501 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €

5. Hotel Agua Azul

This hotel offers an all-inclusive package with great food options but is also central to the many bars and cafes along Playa de Levante.

Address: Via de Emilio Ortuno 7, 03501 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €

6. Hotel RH Princesa & Spa

Just a few minutes walk from Playa de Levante, this hotel has a pool area with a big slide for both children and adults and other entertainment options making it perfect for a family trip.

Address: Mirador, 3, 03501 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €€

7. Port Benidorm Hotel & Spa

This hotel is great for groups and families, with its entertainment area, restaurant with sea views, outdoor terrace, children’s facilities and central location.

Address: Avenida Estocolmo 4, 03503 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €€

8. Melia Benidorm

Located in the Rincon de Loix and just metres from Playa de Levante, Melia Benidorm is the perfect choice for business and leisure travellers, thanks to its extensive and comfortable facilities.

Address: Avda. Doctor Severo Ochoa 1, 03503 Benidorm Spain

Booking: Click here

Price: €€

9. MedPlaya Hotel Flamingo Oasis

This all-inclusive hotel provides everything you need for a great stay in Benidorm including many fun and exciting activities for the family.

Address: Avda Severo Ochoa 3, 03503 Benidorm

Booking: Click here

Price: €

10. Hotel Villa Venecia Boutique Gourmet

This boutique hotel has a different experience in every room and boasts amazing views across the Mediterranean sea – perfect for couples holidaying in Benidorm.

Address: Plaza San Jaume, 1, 03501 Benidorm Spain

Booking: Click here

Price: €€€

Getting to Benidorm

Getting to Benidorm from Alicante Airport is very easy and with plenty of flights to the airport each day you will be there in no time!

Bus

Alsa operates several buses per day to the resort of Benidorm directly from Alicante airport. The journey time from Alicante Airport to Benidorm bus station is 45 minutes and to the centre of Benidorm 55 minutes.

Train

There is no direct train from Alicante Airport, however, you can get the train to Alicante city and a connecting train to Benidorm from there.

Important contacts in Benidorm

Travelling somewhere new is fun but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services when you are in Benidorm.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

Reporting a theft: 902102112

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.